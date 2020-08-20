To the Editor:
Minnesotans want to live in a state where thoughtful, scientifically guided, people-oriented decisions are routine. And we mostly do that. But our State Senate is controlled by a leadership that seems to always put party over people.
Yesterday the Senate leadership forced a party line vote to reject confirming Nancy Leppink as commissioner of the Department of Labor and Industry. The leadership claims that this was about job performance, but this is widely seen as a rejection of Gov. Tim Walz’s policies to protect people from the rising (and it is rising) COVID-19 pandemic.
Most Minnesotans take COVID-19 seriously, but the leadership in the Minnesota Senate does not. This is just the latest in a long line of bad decisions being made by the Minnesota Senate. Fortunately, we (still) live in a democracy and this can be fixed. Welcome to the 2020 election season, fellow citizens!
Greg Laden
Plymouth
