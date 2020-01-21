To the Editor:
Decisions are made by those who show up. Your upcoming party caucus is where you can participate in party level decision-making. So show up!
At 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, Minnesota’s political parties will hold precinct caucuses. Here, you will help select delegates to go on to conventions at which candidates for MN Senate and MN House will be selected. People are welcome to introduce resolutions at their caucus, which might then become part of your party’s platform.
Delegates may then have the opportunity to go on to other conventions and help with other important decisions, such as endorsing candidates for the U.S. House and Senate.
Attendance at a precinct caucus is protected by our state law. Government or educational institutions can’t schedule things at the same time, and your employer must allow time off to attend. To find the location of your local precinct caucus (you have to go to the right one!) check the website of your preferred political party. Note that this is not the same place you vote, for most people.
In previous election cycles, citizens also expressed their preference for their party’s presidential candidates at the caucus. This year, that happens later, on Tuesday, March 3, in a primary. (Early voting for the primary has already started.)
Find out the location of your party’s primary by checking their website (for example: dflcaucus.info or mngop.com).
Greg Laden
Plymouth
