I support Guy Sanschagrin for Shorewood City Council in the upcoming election. Why? Guy will provide a fresh viewpoint and thought processes to provide the change we need in our local government.
Years ago, as a Shorewood Council Member, I observed a pattern that continues today. Over time, local governing bodies become victims of inertia and groupthink. Typically, as people leave the council, others on the board recruit like-minded neighbors and colleagues to run for those positions. Once in place, this group of officials appoint another group of like-minded citizens to the planning and park boards. Over time, those members leverage their experience to run for the City Council and the whole process starts over again.
It’s human nature to prefer people that think like you and agree with you on most everything. The problem with this cycle is that critical thinking becomes secondary to group harmony. New ideas go missing. No one is comfortable challenging city staff when needed. It becomes business as usual.
To break this cycle, voters need to elect solid thinkers from outside the circle. Guy Sanschagrin is just such an individual. He is analytical, clear thinking, professional and respectful. Just the type of person we need to move beyond the business as usual mindset at City Hall.
Vote for change. Vote for Guy Sanschagrin for City Council on Nov. 8th.
