To the Editor:
In 2001 the Hopkins City Council adopted a vision. It included four simple words. Educate. Involve. Communicate. Inspire. I am proud to have served on the team that developed that vision, still used in the 2040 Comprehensive Plan.
This election season, every candidate (except one) has reached out to me. Common for an election year? Not as far as I have been able to tell. But one notable candidate started reaching out to me 2 1/2 years ago, long before he ever told me he was going to run for mayor: Sam Stiele. I have logged hours, many hours, talking and debating with Sam about values we share. Educate. Involve. Communicate. Inspire.
Sam is not an emerging candidate. He is a already a heavily involved citizen. He is a local business owner with deep-rooted family values. I have learned this about him the old fashioned way. Spending time. His “lean local” campaign agenda is sincere and has merit. He has been practicing it for years. If you do better, we all do better. He understands the value of our public safety team and supports their service. He understands development, that is his job. He has an in-depth knowledge of the city budget and proven to be a solid study. Sam understands that we have citizens that need help and will work with the team to connect citizens to services. Every voice needs to be heard. If you do better, we all do better. Educate. Involve. Communicate. Inspire.
There are good people running hard in this election. Sam has earned my support with inspiring community service and a personal 2 1/2 year open conversation sharing values and love for this community that is close to my heart.
Rick Brausen
Hopkins
Outgoing Hopkins City Council member.
