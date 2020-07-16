To the Editor:
I was thrilled to see the article in the July 2 Sun Sailor about the St. Louis Park School Board approving a contract to put solar panels on all St. Louis Park school roofs to supply half of the district’s electricity. A lot of work went into this contract. I commend all involved and congratulate the district on setting an example for others to follow.
However, I was disappointed to see no mention of the high school students who initiated this process. Back in May 2017, students from the Roots and Shoots environmental club at St. Louis Park High School went before the School Board, asking them to commit to 100% renewable electricity by 2025. They partnered with students from the Class of 2025, then in fourth grade. Students gave multiple follow-up presentations to the School Board and held numerous meetings with district administration.
In some of those initial meetings, there was skepticism about whether solar was right for St. Louis Park Schools. Students presented a significant amount of research to the School Board, including information on the intricacies of leasing solar panels, in February 2018.
Through multiple student meetings with district administration, and a process of negotiation, the district unanimously passed a climate leadership resolution in June of last year, adopting similar climate goals as the city, including net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, and 100% renewable electricity.
Since March of 2016 – when youth from the same Roots and Shoots club went before City Council to push for climate action – St. Louis Park youth have led and inspired our city and school district to take aggressive action. Putting solar panels on all school roofs is tremendous. It will require a lot of work by the district. But we should acknowledge the youth leaders who pushed and inspired us to follow this path. It is their future at stake, and we should recognize and encourage their leadership in fighting for it.
Larry Kraft
St. Louis Park
Larry Kraft is an at-large member of the St. Louis Park City Council.
