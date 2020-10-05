To the Editor:
As a former member of the Robbinsdale Area School Board, I am strongly recommending the removal of all three incumbents this election. Six years ago, the district was in a very strong financial position. The voters of ISD 281 had just passed a 10-year referendum which provided the district with a strong reserve. Today, due to deficit spending, the reserve is gone.
The current board has no logical explanation. They’ve tried to cite unfunded mandates from the state for special education as a reason for deficits. Those mandates have been in place for decades.
Due to lack of transparency with the community, last year 2,800 residents felt compelled to petition the state to audit the district. The audit revealed opportunities for improved financial practices. Instead of accepting accountability, they are insinuating that anyone who questions their obligation for financial oversight is racially motivated.
One example of their financial mismanagement is selling the building that housed adult education then entering into a lease at the Crystal shopping center.
The evidence of the mismanagement is clear: Moody’s has downgraded the district’s credit rating twice in recent years.
Even before COVID-19, families have left the district in alarming numbers. When we lose even one student, all students are impacted and the district suffers.
Stacy Rider and ReNae Bowman have the background and experience we desperately need. For the sake of the students, the staff and our property taxes, I ask you to vote for Stacy Rider and ReNae Bowman for Robbinsdale Area School Board.
Mark Bomchill
Plymouth
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.