In more than 32 years in law enforcement, I’ve stayed away from politics and endorsements. With what is at stake in the race for Hennepin County Attorney, I feel I need to weigh in. I’ve met with and worked with both candidates over many years. There is only one choice for Hennepin County Attorney - and public safety, and that is Martha Holton-Dimick. Martha has spent her career holding criminals accountable as a Hennepin County prosecutor and District Court Judge. She has brought cases to trial that I have investigated. She is thorough, relentless, and always working for victims. Her opponent has spent her career advocating for and defending criminals, who she calls clients.
While that is noble and necessary work as a part of our criminal justice system, can she merely flip a switch and be in charge of prosecuting these same people? While possible, it is unlikely, in that among her stated goals are police reform and an end to mass incarceration. The job of the Hennepin County Attorney is to prosecute criminals.
At a time when violent crime is on the rise at alarming rates, we need a prosecutor, not a public defender, in charge of prosecuting crimes and holding criminals accountable in Hennepin County. That prosecutor is Martha Holton-Dimick, and our community’s safety is at stake.
