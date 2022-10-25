To the editor:

In more than 32 years in law enforcement, I’ve stayed away from politics and endorsements. With what is at stake in the race for Hennepin County Attorney, I feel I need to weigh in. I’ve met with and worked with both candidates over many years. There is only one choice for Hennepin County Attorney - and public safety, and that is Martha Holton-Dimick. Martha has spent her career holding criminals accountable as a Hennepin County prosecutor and District Court Judge. She has brought cases to trial that I have investigated. She is thorough, relentless, and always working for victims. Her opponent has spent her career advocating for and defending criminals, who she calls clients.

Tags

Load comments