To the Editor:
This letter is a direct response to the submission by Kristen Kling, dated Oct. 7.
First, let me say, I believe Ms. Kling was disingenuous not to disclose she is an educator supporting the position of educators.
It is ironic she warns parents not to “be fooled” by candidates trying to hide an agenda using “lofty words” to disguise a dangerous political agenda when that is precisely what Ms. Kling is attempting to do.
Candidates should focus on unity rather than division. However, when Ms. Kling disparages the “unity” candidates I assume it is because she is in favor of critical race theory, which teaches children to view everything and everyone through the lens of racial identity.
CRT proponents have been found guilty of pushing an agenda that contradicts our social norms and the core values of the country.
History should be taught in its full context – the good, the bad and the ugly. Our schools do teach about slavery, Jim Crow, redlining and many other unfair practices in our country’s past. No one denies we have a history of racial oppression. However, we do not teach or talk about the significant progress our country has made in the past 50-years. When our country’s history is told well, we don’t omit America’s faults, but we also don’t use them as a blanket explanation for disparities.
Let’s be clear, the “unity” candidates are fighting against the divisive ideology of CRT.
If Ms. Kling and her ilk are successful, we will end up with social justice warriors who struggle with critical thinking skills and become group thinkers.
Simply put, Ms. Kling is arguing to allow teachers to continue to force their corrupt agenda – under the guise of equity, social emotional learning and culturally responsive teaching – down our kids’ throats.
I encourage parents to support candidates who denounce this harmful ideology and put the education of our children above political ideology. Dr. King had it right, it is the content of character not the color of our skin that should guide our judgment.
Kendall Qualls
Medina
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.