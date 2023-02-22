To the Editor:
The economy is in shambles. There are supply chain problems, inflation is skyrocketing. We don’t need an increase in government spending, even at the state level.
To the Editor:
The economy is in shambles. There are supply chain problems, inflation is skyrocketing. We don’t need an increase in government spending, even at the state level.
The budget surplus is at record levels. This means we’re taxed too high. Taxes should be lowered across the board. Living in Minnesota is nice, but it’s not so nice that we should be among the higher taxed citizens in the country.
The guest columnist on 2/9/23 is the chair of the Met Council. This should raise alarms to everything that was written in his column. One of the ways the Met Council gets its power is by spending our money. It’s a board of 17 people hand-picked by the governor. This means they spend our money to force us to live how they determine is in the best interests of the region. They get more power by spending more and more and making more regulations and rules.
Every time he mentions “investments” it can be translated to spending. These are not investments that return an increase over and above what was input. It’s spending, plain and simple. The one-time “investments” he mentions in the opinion piece total $123 million. On top of that, he mentions recurring “investments” of $1.85 million/year. The budget surplus is not the governor’s or government’s slush fund. It should be fully returned to the people and companies that truly contributed to that excess taxation.
I view the Met Council as a woke institution. Spending $52 million from the Parks and Trails Legacy Fund to “connect more people to the outdoors?” Are you serious? Locating “heat islands” so places can be more livable? How about creating more “heat Islands” and letting the homeless stay in those islands in the winter? Spending $5 million to assess where people living in the region are most vulnerable to climate change? Really? Does he really think we can control nature so much to stop heat, drought, or flooding? A $29 million bill to buy 30 electric buses? That’s almost $1 million per bus!
This lunacy needs to stop. We need to vote different people into office at all levels: Federal, State, County, City, School Board. Our society is on a downhill slide and picking up steam.
Roger Hanson
Plymouth
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.