Chuck Slocum, a former chair of the Republican Party in Minnesota, is concerned about the federal debt, and (the unrelated) potential insolvency of three trust funds – Social Security, Medicare and highway funding. The trust funds are not entitlements, or part of the general fund, rather they are self-funded programs, dispensing earned benefits. I am also concerned but I see the problems and their solutions differently.
To pay off the federal debt, he wrote that each American adult owes $94,000, when actually, the federal debt has not been and will not be paid off. World War II debt was not paid off. As the economy grows, the debt shrinks in comparison. Generally when a Democrat is in the White House, Republicans wring their hands about deficit spending and the federal debt but when they are in control, they ignore the consequences of tax cuts that mainly benefit the highest income earners and increase the deficit.
The Republican Study Committee, representing 74% of US House Republicans, in their 2023 alternative budget, proposes increasing the Social Security full payment age from the current 67-years-old for those born in 1960 to 70-years-old for those born in 1978, while blue collar workers find it physically difficult to work past their late 50s. The majority of Americans across all demographic and political lines do not want Social Security cut, and an increase in the full retirement age is a cut.
In 2023, Social Security tax will be paid only on income up to $160,200. Wouldn’t it be fairer to raise that ceiling, rather than raising the age of eligibility?
