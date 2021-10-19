To the Editor:
Elections are underway, and I’m so excited I’m wearing my “Rank Your Vote” T-shirt! In St Louis Park, we now use Ranked Choice Voting for City Council races. In most of the races, only incumbents are on the ballot, but in Ward 3 where I live, it’s an open seat and three candidates – Sue Budd, Saul Eugene and Jim Leuthner – are running. RCV will be important in this race.
The St. Louis Park council election in 2019 was my first opportunity to rank my vote. Like now, more than one candidate was well-qualified. Without RCV, it may have been difficult to narrow it down to one, especially since, if my choice didn’t win, I might have helped elect an unacceptable candidate. This is what I love about RCV; not worrying about spoilers or wasting my vote, being able to vote my heart and knowing I’d likely be comfortable with the outcome.
The way it works is you rank the candidates in order of preference – first, second and third choice if you have one. Your second choice will only count if your first choice is no longer in contention, so ranking is to your advantage. I encourage you to rank as many candidates as you find acceptable.
RCV was invented to ensure the winner has a broad majority of support. If one candidate earns a majority of votes (50% plus one) among first choices, that candidate wins. But if not, the candidate in last place is eliminated and voters who ranked that person first now have their second choice count. When down to two candidates, the one who earns more votes wins.
With RCV, we are assured that the winner is representative of the greatest number of voters. And without an early low-turnout primary, all the voters get to weigh in on this important decision in a single, higher turnout general election.
For more information, see www.stlouispark.org/government/elections.
Happy ranking!
Dorothy Doyle
St. Louis Park
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.