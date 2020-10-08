To the Editor:
Cheryl Youakim has been a support system for me and my small businesses since she become our Minnesota House representative in 2014. I remember voting for her back then and will continue to vote and support her. She has not let me down.
I called on her in 2014 about a Minnesota care tax that my business, and for that matter all health care providers, pays. I was worried about not being able to pay it. She investigated it and explained to me the purpose of that tax. I have called on her several times over the years in regard to hearing health care issues, asking for transparency to hearing aid laws and other small business issues. She was there for me when COVID-19 came and helped me find solutions. She has passed on information to me and checked in on me even when I did not reach out.
Cheryl Youakim is concerned about the best for all of us, not just a small chosen few. I know this because she puts out a weekly newsletter to keep us updated about what is happening in legislative sessions and has done so since 2014. She is educated, knowledgeable, transparent and honest. She is also very likable, friendly and approachable. I implore you to reach out to her if you need any help or support and of course to vote for her!
Thank you, Cheryl, for all your service. Cheers.
Kim Fishman
St. Louis Park
Kim Fishman is owner of Chears Audiology in Hopkins.
