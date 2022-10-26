The mission of Wayzata Public Schools is to ensure a world-class education that prepares each and every student to thrive today and excel tomorrow in an ever-changing global society. We believe that current school board member, Jay Hesby, embodies that mission and will continue to provide the effectiveness and stability that Wayzata Public Schools needs to continue making progress on that mission.
Jay proudly raised his family in the district and is unwavering in his enthusiasm for all things Wayzata Public Schools. He demonstrated his commitment to the district by serving on the school board from 2008 through 2015. Jay provided balanced leadership as school board chair, vice chair and treasurer during his tenure on the board.
We both had the pleasure of serving on the school board with Jay for two years after we were elected in 2013. In 2021, when a school board member resigned, Jay was appointed to the vacated seat on the board. Because of his previous experience, his expertise in finance and his passion for serving the school district, Jay was able to hit the ground running and provided strong governance when the district needed him. While we may not always agree with Jay on every issue (a fairly common trait for any 7-member board), we know that he is dedicated to the mission and to meeting the needs of each and every student. Jay participated in the strategic work to establish the district’s core values of achievement, collaboration, community, equity, integrity and respect. He listens and works to find common ground in his decision making.
Under Minnesota law, the school board seat that Jay currently occupies and to which he seeks to be reelected must be determined by a special election Nov. 8. The winner will only occupy that seat for a year. Jay’s willingness to run for this one-year term shows his steadfast commitment to providing stable and experienced leadership to Wayzata Public Schools.
Please join us in voting to reelect Jay Hesby for Wayzata School Board.
