To the Editor:
As a physician and a father, I believe that all of Minnesota’s children have the right to grow into healthy adults. But new data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows a concerning threat to our children’s health. Nearly half of Minnesota’s youth consume at least one sugary drink every day, increasing their risk for Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer and other diseases. Many Black, Indigenous and students of color consume sugary drinks even more frequently.
It’s not an accident that some communities face greater odds of these diet-related health issues. It’s the result of aggressive and widespread marketing by the sugary drinks industry.
The sugary drinks industry spends over $1 billion each year marketing their products and aggressively markets to children as young as preschoolers, particularly children from lower income communities and communities of color. Just like Big Tobacco, the sugary drinks industry is lining their pockets at the expense of our children’s health.
Ensuring children have a level playing field when it comes to their future health means we need to act now. Creating healthier environments, where healthy drinks like water are easily accessible and harmful sugary beverages are scarce, is one important way to support children and families in reducing their sugary drink consumption. Together, we can create a healthier future for all of Minnesota’s children.
Caleb Schultz
Minnetonka
