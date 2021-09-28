To the Editor:
A recent letter to the editor by Ronald Williams (9/16/21) stated that certain colors of people are over-represented in jail and that this needs to be remedied, and that mass incarceration is unwise. The method to remedy this situation is suggested to simply stop incarcerating certain colors of criminals and to legalize drugs. A secondary reason this needs to stop is because of the “billions in wasted expenses.”
Can I take this a step further? There are far too many men represented in prison. I suggest we need to stop arresting, charging, convicting and sentencing men to prison. This is sexist and unfair to men. When the population of women in prison nears the population of men, maybe we can revisit this policy.
If as the original letter writer states that blacks are incarcerated five times the rate of whites, the men-to-women ratio, at over 10x (93% men, 7% women) is a much more egregious statistic. This is a travesty. Imagine how many men could be free in society if the incarcerated ratio was close to the near 50/50 ratio of men to women in society. These men are human beings. Many are black.
FREE OUR MEN!
Or, we could actually sentence criminals who are guilty to appropriate sentences. In my book, this would include mandatory minimum sentences for anyone committing a crime with a firearm. It would include serious time for those who assault another person. Far too many get off with no charges at all, plea-bargained lesser charges, or light sentences by liberal-minded judges.
Incarceration is necessary. Glossing over crime is not the fix. A more broad way to reduce crime is have policies that encourage men to stay in the home, be good examples to their children. This is a separate debate and can include a wide variety of topics too numerous to mention here.
Roger Hanson
Plymouth
