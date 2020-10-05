To the Editor:
As a 24-year Minnetonka City Council member and a current Minnetonka Charter Commission member, I recommend that you vote on the ranked-choice voting amendment on Nov. 3 for the following reasons:
1. Voting for the amendment would mean more additional costs to the taxpayer, from $60,000 per year to $116,000 per year. We avoid a primary with ranked-choice voting (we’ve had four primaries in the last 20 years), but the ballots have to be counted by hand, (no machine has been developed to count the ballots), which requires more staff.
2. We would require that the voters use two separate ballots at the poling place because state, national and school board elections are conducted the traditional way of voting, thereby confusing many voters.
3. The ranked-choice voting method could lead to voter manipulation if two people of the same persuasion decided to run against someone they disagreed with and convinced their followers to vote as first choice and second choice for them. One of them would be dropped from the election, but their choice would automatically go to their cohort, meaning that person would win over the person with whom they disagreed.
4. Your vote would be discarded (exhausted) if you voted for someone who didn’t make the second cut.
These are among the reasons that only three cities out of over 800 Minnesota cities use the ranked-choice voting method.
Dick Allendorf
Minnetonka
