The Sun Sailor recently weighed in on the Secretary of State race to help voters make their decision between Steve Simon, our current Secretary of State, and his opponent, Kim Crockett. However, missing information may have led voters to misinformed conclusions.
Simon has served as Minnesota’s Secretary of State for many years. The article notes, Minnesota leads the nation with voter turnout. The reader is not told that high turnout is a strong indicator of voter confidence in election integrity. Also, in Minnesota, every polling location is overseen by an equal number of Republicans and Democrats, and each county conducts ballot audits.
Despite this, Crockett stokes fears about election integrity, and claims without evidence, that Minnesota’s elections are rigged and Trump won the presidential election.
In the APG opinion piece:
Crockett supports setting aside ballots to verify addresses of those who register same day. The reader is not informed that Minnesota’s same-day registrants must already provide documents verifying their addresses. Only ballots of those who did not provide documentation should be set aside. Crockett repeats Trump’s false claim that “three-fourths of European countries ban mail-in voting due to fraud.” The reader isn’t informed that this claim is not true. No country in Europe bans mail-in voting due to fraud and more European countries offer mail-in voting than Crocket and Trump claim.
Readers should also be informed that Crockett played an antisemitic video at the Republican state convention recently and has questioned if those with disabilities (of any kind) should be allowed to vote in the past. Additionally, while general counsel for a far-right organization Center of the American Experiment, she threatened to sue the state over the arrival of Black immigrants saying, “These aren’t people coming from Norway, let’s put it that way. These people are very visible.” Trump made a similar statement about Black immigrants and Norway.
As we work to help ensure Plymouth is a welcoming and inclusive community for all, I believe that Simon is a better fit for our city.
(Forty members of a volunteer membership organization, Plymouth Diversity Equity and Inclusion, approved this letter.)
