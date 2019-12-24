To the Editor:
The winter holidays are a time of celebration, with families coming together with gifts galore for the festivities. But not for everyone. This is also the time for winter blues, depression and loneliness. Those who are isolated by an illness or those without families suffer in silence this time of year.
I encourage people to think of those who you know who might need a friend. Invite them to join your family for holiday activities. Send a thoughtful card, reaching out to those who are suffering. Many of us have illnesses that confine us at home, leaving us in isolation. This is also the season that people feel hopeless and decide to end their lives. Think about the widow who’s spending her first holiday without her beloved, or your friend who was diagnosed with cancer. Giving of your kindness and love doesn’t cost you anything, but to those on the receiving end it is priceless. Don’t quite how to do so, or feel awkward? How about asking them if they have plans for the holidays? Invite them to your home during the holiday season or to a special church service or other event. Call to let them know you are thinking of them – texts and Facebook posts don’t count! Bake them some cookies or send a thoughtful gift. If we open our hearts, imagine the lives we’ll be touching! Happy Holidays!
Linda Trummer
St. Louis Park
