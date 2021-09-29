To the Editor:
I am pleased to support Brad Wiersum’s re-election as Minnetonka Mayor. I believe in the proven experience and leadership he brings, and value his long-standing commitment to our community.
Wiersum has been a city leader for nearly two decades, and I had the privilege of serving closely with him during my seven years on the Minnetonka City Council. I know personally how strongly he values protecting the natural character and environment of our city, and keeping Minnetonka a special place. Wiersum has long championed expansion of sidewalk and trail connections, increasing pedestrian and biker accessibility. More recently as mayor, he oversaw the creation of a new Minnetonka Sustainability Commission to further our city’s efforts to protect and preserve the environment.
As a nearly life-long resident, I have appreciated how Brad has worked to give Minnetonka citizens a voice in their government, ensure good value for our tax dollar, and continue our tradition of excellent city services. He has also brought calm and experienced leadership that helped guide our community through these recently challenging times. We are fortunate to have Brad as our mayor. Please join me in voting to re-elect Brad Wiersum on Nov. 2.
Patty Acomb
Minnetonka
Rep. Patty Acomb represents Minnetonka in District 44B of the MN House of Representatives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.