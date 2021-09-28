To the editor:
I encourage the voters of the Hopkins school district to re-elect our school board chair, Jen Westmoreland Bouchard, on Nov. 2. Westmoreland Bouchard is doing the work to ensure a more equitable education for all our students. This collective work includes reaching out to community members, building coalitions, challenging the status quo, and leading with data driven decisions. She is a true thought partner with parents, community members, and other elected officials. Her relentless focus on equity will prepare our kids to be better members of the community and more well-rounded in their future endeavors. As a Hopkins parent and member of the business community, I know that Hopkins students are being set up for success, both personally and professionally, with Jen Westmoreland Bouchard leading our school board. Please join me in re-electing this amazing leader in our community.
Zhiming Zhao
Hopkins
