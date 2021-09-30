To the Editor:
Sarah Johansen and I go back 10 years and I know her to be incredibly intelligent, thoughtful and dedicated to the Wayzata School District.
This has been a very challenging year for Wayzata and through it all, Johansen has shown herself to be collaborative, innovative and committed to keeping our students safe while continuing to provide excellent educational opportunities. She has already shown leadership in dealing with issues of construction and growth, changing technology and difficult budget concerns. I am confident that she will provide the excellent leadership and vision that our students deserve in the future.
Pat Gleason
Plymouth
Gleason is a former chair of the Wayzata School Board
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.