Sarah Johansen and I go back 10 years and I know her to be incredibly intelligent, thoughtful and dedicated to the Wayzata School District.

This has been a very challenging year for Wayzata and through it all, Johansen has shown herself to be collaborative, innovative and committed to keeping our students safe while continuing to provide excellent educational opportunities. She has already shown leadership in dealing with issues of construction and growth, changing technology and difficult budget concerns. I am confident that she will provide the excellent leadership and vision that our students deserve in the future.

Pat Gleason

Plymouth

Gleason is a former chair of the Wayzata School Board

