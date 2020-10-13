To the Editor:
I am honored to submit this unsolicited letter in support of the re-election of Jim Willis, at-large Plymouth City Council member. He is a dedicated public servant who serves the best interests of all Plymouth residents. He always seeks to find common ground rather than promote divisiveness. There are at least three excellent reasons to support Councilmember Willis.
1. Willis is seasoned and experienced: Jim has served Plymouth on the City Council for several terms. He is knowledgeable and wise about local government and its finances, public safety, infrastructure and parks and recreation. He can look at the nitty-gritty of a drainage plan and foresee potential problems and then suggest workable alternative solutions. At the same time he can pivot to more global issues, like environmental protection and promotion and community engagement, and continue to be a trusted and guiding voice.
2. Willis is intelligent and thoughtful: Jim uses his many talents to help guide the council on his vision for addressing the matter at hand. They include intelligence, diplomacy and always being prepared. There is nobody better at breaking down and analyzing the city budget. Combined with his experience, they are very helpful in finding fiscally sound solutions and setting policy to make Plymouth a better community.
3. Willis is decent and humble: Jim has the make-up and personality that are well-suited for our Plymouth City Council. He is all about sensible solutions that strive to find common ground to bring the community together. He seeks inclusiveness. He seeks involvement. He seeks to understand. For Jim Willis, it is not about him. It is about others. He is not ego-driven. He does not seek the spotlight. He would just as soon someone else get the credit as long as the goal is reached. He has the humility to be an effective servant leader ... and he is. Jim Willis is exactly the kind of person we need to retain on our City Council. Please join me in re-electing Jim Willis to the Plymouth City Council.
Ned Carroll
Plymouth
Ned Carroll is an at-large member of the Plymouth City Council.
