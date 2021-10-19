To the Editor:
I am pleased to endorse and publicly support the re-election of Brad Wiersum as mayor of Minnetonka. In these divided and challenging times, Minnetonka is fortunate to have an experienced, proven leader who puts serving the needs of our residents at the top of his priority list.
I had the privilege of serving on the Minnetonka City Council for 15 years with Brad. During that time, I saw that Brad was serious about the job. He did his homework, asked good questions, sought and listened to input from all sides, and always worked to do what was right for the city as a whole.
Brad and I have private sector business backgrounds, which benefited the city and us. We worked together to make solid, fiscally sound decisions where residents received a strong value for their tax dollar. We always focused on the “today” and future, working to ensure our city continued to be one of the best cities in the region to live, work, and visit. And we recognized that councilmembers and staff are always accountable to the voters.
Finally, I observed Brad’s performance as mayor. The value of the experience he gained in 15 years as a councilmember is evident. His leadership has been thoughtful and firm. He is objective and he values and embodies non-partisanship in local government. His messages to Minnetonka residents through the COVID-19 pandemic have been informative and compassionate; and at a time of real difficulty, Mayor Wiersum communicated the seriousness of our circumstances while exuding cautious optimism.
Bottom line, Brad’s leadership is on the mark for our city. I ask that you please join my family in supporting the re-election of Brad Wiersum as mayor of Minnetonka.
Tony Wagner
Minnetonka
Former four-term Minnetonka City Council Member, 2004-2018
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.