To the Editor:
I am writing in support of the re-election of Councilmember Jim Willis for the at large position for Plymouth City Council. I had the privilege of serving with Willis on the City Council for eight years. Willis is a genuinely caring person who wants the best for the people of the City of Plymouth.
Willis and I did not always agree on issues before the City Council, but we always were able to cordially discuss the issue and arrive at a solution that we felt would benefit the city and its residents.
Further, he does believe in climate change and human rights. He has voted to install solar panels on the expansion of the community center which will produce 80 kilowatts of carbon-free power. He has also voted to re-establish the Human Rights Commission and supported a new staff person to work with that commission and evaluate the city’s hiring practices and internal policies to eliminate any discriminatory practices in operations and hiring.
In addition, he is a retired city manager and every year has kept a close eye on the city’s budget to assure that taxpayer dollars are used wisely. This is no small feat, as the budget document is a series of spreadsheets over 200 pages long with details down to the last penny on proposed city expenditures for the next fiscal year. Finally, he was Plymouth city manager when Music In Plymouth was initiated. It is a premier music event that has been occurring in the city for over 40 years and Willis has been on the nonprofit board that organizes that event since its inception. The Music In Plymouth Board also organizes a wine-tasting event to support the event. Willis is dedicated to the social and fiscal well being of the city and its residents. He deserves to be re-elected.
Ginny Black
Plymouth
