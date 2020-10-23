To the Editor:
Since being voted into office in 2018, Congressman Dean Phillips has worked with Republican colleagues to find the middle ground and to forge bipartisan legislation. He is a pragmatic moderate committed to solving problems for the people of Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District and the country.
His positions include:
• Cosponsor of the Paycheck Protection Act during COVID-19.
• Founding member of the Problem Solvers Caucus, a group of 25 Republicans and 25 Democrats who have pledged to forge a legislative middle ground.
• Refusal to accept money from PACs, federal lobbyists and other members of Congress, ensuring the independence of his vote.
• Commitment to fiscal responsibility and elimination of tax codes that allow for special interest groups to receive sweetheart deals.
• Co-sponsor of the Low Drug Cost Now Act of 2019. He remains committed to bipartisan efforts to stabilize insurance markets while prioritizing wellness over costly procedures and hospitalization.
• Expanding markets and deconstructing arbitrary tariffs as a means to grow the economy.
• Support for border security through technology rather than an expensive wall.
• A commitment to ensuring state and national clean air, water and natural resources.
• A commitment to pragmatic, science-based solutions to the escalating problems of climate change.
• A belief that post-secondary education should focus on employment outcomes and not be limited to a four-year college degree.
• Being committed to giving the VA the resources it needs to provide comprehensive care to our veterans. When he was a young child, his father was killed while serving in the Vietnam war. He understands firsthand the sacrifices that veterans make for our country.
Phillips has served voters well and has distinguished himself in Washington as an independent voice for progress. Please join me in voting for him.
Elizabeth Weir
Wayzata
