To the Editor:
I am writing this letter in support of Alex Plechash as he runs for re-election to the Wayzata City Council. I first met Plechash about 14 years ago when we were both community volunteers. In the intervening years, I have learned that he is a principled, conscientious man, who thoughtfully spends time seeking out organizations where his experience is needed and his leadership skills will help them meet their goals. He is motivated by a genuine desire to serve and always gives a 100% effort to anything he takes on.
Plechash graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy, after which his service as a Marine Corps pilot earned him the rank of lieutenant colonel. After his military service, he entered the business world and became a successful private-sector professional. He is a devoted father to two daughters.
Plechash has served a long time as an admissions officer for Naval Academy applicants and has spent countless hours devoted to military families and their wounded warriors. He has also spent 14 years on the Wayzata Fire Department, helping to save lives and property in our community. His two terms as board member for the Perpich School expanded his experience to the education community in dealing with its finances, student performance issues and family involvement.
Plechash is an experienced leader who is a straight talker, is not afraid to ask questions and works smartly. He also listens with a sense of humility, to solicit input from others in the solution of problems.
The Wayzata community is very fortunate to have a candidate like Plechash running once again for its City Council.
Connie Doepke
Wayzata
Doepke is a former Minnesota State Representative.
