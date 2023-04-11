To the Editor:

If you are following the Robbinsdale Area Schools School Board meetings of late, you may have noticed that the recent (recorded) Business Meeting was scheduled to be 30 minutes in duration, followed by the (unrecorded) Work Session. The Business Meeting lasted close to two hours.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments