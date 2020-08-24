To the Editor:
Thank you Minnetonka City Council for empowering residents to decide whether or not to adopt ranked-choice voting for our future city council elections, with a ballot question in the upcoming general election.
Ranked-choice voting can revitalize our local elections in Minnetonka. Getting rid of our low-turnout primary will make it simpler for more candidates to run. This will lead to more competition and community conversations about local issues – and it’s these two things that will engage more voters, as we collectively chart a path to a brighter future for our wonderful city.
More aspirationally, by using ranked-choice voting, Minnetonka can demonstrate a voting system for other cities that rewards positive campaigning and elects leaders that seek common ground and work in the best interests of everyone. At this critical point in our democracy, isn’t that what we need most?
We encourage every resident to have an open mind on this issue, seek out the facts and be part of the conversation. Many of us were initially skeptical of ranked-choice voting, but have learned to understand the many different benefits – in Minnetonka and beyond. Join us! We will be providing objective resources, hosting online conversations and more. Details are at rcvMinnetonka.org.
David Haeg and Barb Westmoreland
Minnetonka
