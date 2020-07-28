To the Editor:
Ranked-choice voting has so many upsides and the Minnetonka voters surveyed want it 3:1.
Regarding exhausted votes, some voters choose to rank just some of candidates and if the voter’s choices have been exhausted before all the ranking process is concluded, that vote will not have an effect on the outcome. That was a voter’s choice not to rank all the choices and 10% of us will do that. Nothing to be alarmed about. The election has not been compromised. If you don’t want your ballot exhausted, fill in all the ranks. People are free to not vote and free to rank just some of the candidates.
Bay Area Cities (fairvote.org), experienced with ranked-choice voting, puts it this way: “One concern for RCV advocates and critics alike is ballot exhaustion. Because “exhausted votes” is a new concept, some wonder if exhausted ballots affect who wins and loses in close races. If, for example, 10% of ballots are exhausted, and the election margin was less than five percent, the winner may have a majority of all the non-exhausted votes, but not a majority of total votes counted in the first round. This leaves open the possibility that some other candidate was the true majority choice – and that, if voters who had their ballots exhaust were permitted to choose again, say in a runoff election among the two leading candidates, a different winner might emerge with a clear majority of votes cast in the runoff.
Although this is theoretically possible, it is unlikely. But it also is grounded in assumptions about runoffs that overlook of how much more likely it is to have “exhausted voters” in a traditional runoff than “exhausted votes” in an instant runoff. Runoffs usually mean that fewer voters have a meaningful say in the decisive election.”
Minnetonka has until Aug. 10 to convince the Mayor Brad Wiersum (bwiersum@minnetonkamn.gov) and then it’s out of the hands of the people.
Clarence Richard
Minnetonka
