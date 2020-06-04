To the Editor:
Dr. Bob Ramsey dedicated over 25 years of his career to the students and schools in St. Louis Park. Following his retirement he continued to pursue his passion as a teacher and writer. Carrying his message of “vital aging” throughout our community, he helped us understand how the word obsolescence should never apply to human beings and that “there is no age limit on growth.” In his book Creating Vital Aging Communities, he enumerated the success stories in St. Louis Park and commended SLP Friends of the Arts for its efforts to go “out of its way to welcome encourage and support older and elder artists” as well as its Arts for Life program as indicative of how individuals and the communities they live in “help each other to remain relevant and vital as they grow older together.” Whenever I attended a meeting or event and saw Bob there, I knew I was in the right place. He will be missed but his spirit will always be a part of St. Louis Park.
Jim McDonough, Jr.
St. Louis Park
Jim McDonough, Jr., is board chair of the Park Theater Company and a board member of St. Louis Park Friends of the Arts..
