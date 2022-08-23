To the editor:
Anti-Semitic flyers are being dropped at doors across Plymouth causing some on social media to lament that “hate has come to Plymouth.”
To the editor:
Anti-Semitic flyers are being dropped at doors across Plymouth causing some on social media to lament that “hate has come to Plymouth.”
Hate is not new to Plymouth. Anti-Semitic and other hate crimes have been investigated in our city almost every year since the police began voluntarily tracking these crimes.
For years, Plymouth appeared on SPLC’s hate map as a nationally recognized hate group headquartered here before moving a few years ago.
On our council, the mayor is giving some council members full reign to make uninterrupted anti-Asian, anti-Native American, anti-Black and anti-diversity remarks and speeches during council meetings, council work sessions and the public’s forums. In the meantime, he gavels down citizens from Plymouth’s underrepresented communities who appear before the council to express their concerns and hurt.
The city council abolished Plymouth’s Human Rights Commission and, more recently, fought against hiring a Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) manager for almost a year. Once the position was filled, the DEI manager left within months. After the departure, two council members relaunched their anti-diversity arguments, and 8 months later, that position remains vacant.
If our own city leadership and elected officials espouse and allow hatred and bigotry in public forums, then we can expect no less of some who support them and help vote them into office.
We tend to believe that our experience is everyone’s experience; that if we don’t witness hate in Plymouth then it doesn’t exist in our city. If we want Plymouth to be a welcoming community for all, we first must realize that for some our city is not welcoming. We must realize that our experience is not everyone’s experience.
We must act. Elect new council members who support diversity and inclusion. This Sept. 23 through Nov. 7 vote Clark Gregor for the at-large seat, Julie Peterson for Ward 2 and Julie Pointner for Ward 4. Apply to serve on Plymouth’s citizen commissions and committees. Join 600 other Plymouth neighbors in learning more about DEI concerns in the city and how to get involved in addressing these concerns at Plymouth Diversity Equity Inclusion on Facebook or by emailing plymouthdei@gmail.com
Audrey Britton
Plymouth
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.