To the Editor:
I am disappointed and honestly disgusted to read people in my community, like Steven Hansen, Jodi Johnston and Amy McCutcheon, are so blinded by their white privilege they believe St. Louis Park is somehow living in a vacuum with no racial injustice.
Racial injustice is everywhere, impacting every part of our lives. I would give examples, but with our technology, it takes about two minutes to find the vast information out there to learn more about this extremely important issue.
And yeah, it’s so cute Hansen got to hang out with our “very professional” police liaison every other month. However, their bimonthly jam sessions are not indicative of a police department operating with no racial inequity.
Based on Hansen’s letter defending the police department from any hassle of an internal examination of the police department’s policies, those exclusive meetings may be part of the problem.
Heidi Lindelof Reiss
St. Louis Park
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.