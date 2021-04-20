To the Editor:
Right now our state is facing concurrent health crises including the COVID-19 pandemic and the epidemic of racism and youth tobacco use.
These health problems share a common thread: Big Tobacco. For decades, the tobacco industry has targeted Black, American Indian, LGBTQ communities and our kids to grow their profits. And we are suffering their harms today.
Thanks to investments in organizations like ClearWay Minnesota, our state has made historic progress to reduce smoking and address commercial tobacco’s harm. Unfortunately, due to systemic barriers and the industry’s efforts to keep smokers addicted and hook kids, huge disparities remain. American Indians smoke at four times the rate of the population as a whole, and 85% of Black smokers prefer menthols, compared to 29% of white smokers.
Just a few months ago, the Minnesota Department of Health released the 2020 Youth Tobacco Survey which found that 20% of Minnesota high-schoolers reported using e-cigarettes within the past 30 days. To make matters worse, 70% of youth e-cigarette users reported signs of dependence.
We can’t sit idly by as Big Tobacco continues to harm our state. Investing just two or three cents of every dollar of tobacco revenue would allow Minnesota to have effective prevention and treatment programs. Minnesota should make these investments in 2021.
I want to thank my lawmakers, Rep. Patty Acomb and Sen. Ann Johnson Stewart, and other legislative leaders for supporting efforts to invest in lifesaving tobacco prevention. Let’s continue to put our kids, our health and Minnesota communities ahead of tobacco industry profits.
Laurie Lafontaine
Minnetonka
