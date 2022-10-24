To the editor:
Crime and public safety are being headlined by Republican candidates nationwide. Here in Minnesota crime increases in Minneapolis and some suburban areas has created a spillover effect on the citizens throughout the region.
Crime and public safety are being headlined by Republican candidates nationwide. Here in Minnesota crime increases in Minneapolis and some suburban areas has created a spillover effect on the citizens throughout the region.
It is difficult to find solid crime statistics for Plymouth, but the best I can find is that crime has not increased by any significant margin in Plymouth during the last two years.
Republicans in the Minnesota senate had an opportunity to do something positive in the last session regarding crime and public safety. Public safety funding of nearly $400,000,000 was on the table before the Senate and the Republican majority failed to act on it. Further, Republican legislators refused a proposed special session to deal with numerous tax and spending bills, including public safety. Instead of acting on public safety, it appears that Republican senators preferred to save the issue for this election and blame Democrats for increases in crime.
So, while Republicans campaign now about increases in crime, and blaming Democrats, they cynically torpedoed a responsible increase in public safety spending that would have benefited police departments and county sheriffs throughout the state. The hypocrisy of the Republican campaign position is truly remarkable.
Senate candidate Bonnie Westlin has a plan to increase funding for the recruitment of new officers, the replenishment and improvement of equipment, and for the addition of crime prevention measures that will prevent crime from occurring in the first place. These positive measures are the best bet for the citizens of Plymouth in the upcoming election for the Minnesota Senate.
I support Bonnie Westlin for the Minnesota Senate because of her positive plan for public safety and crime prevention. Empty rhetoric like that being broadcast by Republican candidates does not promote public safety.
George Serdar
Plymouth
