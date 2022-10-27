I want to thank Audrey Britton for inspiring me to write this letter. While I respect Britton’s endorsement of certain candidates running for Plymouth City Council, I’m disappointed with her not-so-subtle attack on our current City Council.
Plymouth has a rich history of excellence in its local government. Over the last 20+ years, the Plymouth City Council has experienced tremendous leadership from mayors including Tierney, Johnson, Slavik, and Wosje – three of whom are women. As a direct result of their visionary leadership (along with that of their accompanying Councils), our city has successfully managed tremendous growth, protected the environment while accommodating the growth, expanded services to meet the needs of its citizens, and preserved a vibrant commercial and industrial tax base that supports a substantial workforce - all while maintaining a sterling reputation for fiscal responsibility in the metro area. These are outcomes found in a strong community and this track record makes me proud to call Plymouth home!
The current Plymouth City Council has continued the excellent work of their predecessors and should be applauded for their efforts. This excellence is evidenced by our beautiful new Community Center and by the leadership exhibited in “moving the needle” on cleaning up the Four Seasons Mall property. This is the type of pragmatic leadership I will be looking for when I cast my ballot on Nov. 8.
