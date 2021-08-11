To the Editor:
I earned my doctoral degree in psychology from the University of Wisconsin - Madison two decades ago. Since then, I have had the honor and pleasure of educating thousands of undergraduates on several campuses in Minnesota. In research methods, I teach students how to ask and answer questions about the human condition. I teach them how knowledge is constructed and how to evaluate claims made in academia and the popular press. Essentially, I teach critical thinking skills – skills that employers seek when hiring.
I have evaluated the anti-critical race theory (CRT) movement and find their claims lacking in merit. Essentially, anti-CRT suggests that race is merely a social construct and that systemic racism does not exist. The foundational ideas of the movement are easily dismissed. Regardless of whether race is socially constructed, it has a critical impact on people. Does ethnicity matter in contemporary American society? You bet it does. Why else would Black women die during pregnancy and delivery twice as often as white women? Why else would life expectancy decline during the pandemic by 3.2 years for Black Americans and only 1.4 for white Americans?
Understanding human behavior requires critical thinking, and that demands that we examine lives through the lens of race/ethnicity. What we learn through this approach is often deeply troubling and difficult for many to incorporate into their personal understanding of the world. That does not make such inquiries wrong or suggest that they shouldn’t be part of the curriculum. Quite the contrary.
As citizens interested in quality education in Minnesota, we must take action against the anti-CRT movement. They are well organized and are spreading their misinformation at school board meetings here in Wayzata and across the state. Join me in contacting school board members immediately, urging them to ignore the emotional and political appeals of the anti-CRT movement. Do some homework and critically evaluate candidates for school board before you vote. We must act now, and in force, to protect the integrity of education in Minnesota.
Kristen Kling
Plymouth
