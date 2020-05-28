To the Editor:
As a member of St Joan of Arc Catholic Community in Minneapolis, I know that our faith community has not shut down even though we aren’t worshiping in the same space for the safety of our members. We are more committed than ever to building our beloved community in the face of the failure of our legislature to adequately care for those most in need. Friends of mine put their life at risk every day to serve those needs. We need to give them a voice safely with mail-in ballots to elect legislators that act on their behalf.
Ron Joki
St. Louis Park
