With rising inflation, recent SCOTUS decisions, a war in Ukraine, and a fading international pandemic, it’s easy to see why health care is on the backburner of many political discussions these days. But for millions of patients, seniors and caregivers across the country - we cannot forget the importance of sound health care policy in Washington. President Biden and some of our local leaders right here in Minnesota, including Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, are talking about prescription price setting which would allow Congress to fix the prices of prescription medications. The goal of lowering prescription prices is understandable, and Medicare negotiation might lower the costs of a dozen or so prescriptions. But this policy will also come at a high price for all Americans.
Government should not disincentivize the creation of new and innovative treatment options. For cancer survivors like myself, this is a big deal. Several years ago, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. While I have since entered remission, I remain incredibly grateful for the treatments, therapies and medications that allowed me to get back to health. How many out there are still waiting on cures or the next generation of treatments for their own cancer diagnosis?
For many people, a cancer diagnosis is still fatal. In fact, more than 600,000 Americans lost their lives to the disease last year. So, if we want to ensure that all other cancer patients can get the treatments they need, we need to ensure that pharmaceutical researchers have all the resources they need to succeed. Tragically, I fear that might be impossible if Congress fixes prescription prices.
As someone who has seen the impact of pharmaceutical research and innovation on health, I urge our leaders to not forget about health care, and to ensure that all cancer patients can get access to the care they need.
