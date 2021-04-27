To the Editor:
In 2022, Music in Plymouth will celebrate its 50th anniversary. The Plymouth Civic League has been working for over a year now to plan for a celebration worthy of 50 years. An amazing event is being planned and further details will be announced as the 2022 event gets closer.
In 1972, Mayor Al Hilde, Jr. and the Plymouth City Council formed the Plymouth Civic League to bring a free concert of the Minnesota Orchestra to Plymouth. The goal was to bring the community together for an evening of high-quality entertainment designed to enrich the lives of our diverse citizenry. Over the years the event has expanded to include family focused entertainment, including a spectacular fireworks display.
To commemorate this significant milestone, the Plymouth Civic League is issuing an open call to artists for an art installation to be installed outdoors at the Hilde Performance Center. The league is seeking submissions of proposals for artwork that embodies the spirit of music and community. Many more details and the request for proposal can be accessed at springboardforthearts.com or musicinplymouth.org. The league is funding the art installation through generous community donors and there are opportunities for donors to participate at different contribution levels.
As the former mayor, I am excited to be a part of this process and am actively working on the goal of seeking artists to provide a proposal through the request for proposal process and soliciting donations to fund a quality piece of art for our community to enjoy for generations to come. I encourage anyone interested to check out the websites listed above or to contact me directly at kslavik@usa.com.
Kelli Slavik
Plymouth
