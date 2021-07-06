To the Editor:
As an animal-loving taxpayer, I am devastated that dogs, cats, and other animals who survive taxpayer-funded experiments are euthanized, even when they are healthy enough to be adopted out or retired. These innocent animals endure such pain throughout their short lives and are not given the chance for a happy ending. I am asking Senator Amy Klobuchar (DFL-MN) to change that.
The National Institute of Health, Federal Drug Administration, Veterans Affairs, and Department of Defense have enacted policies allowing for the retirement of animals after testing ends, and Minnesota passed a law allowing for lab animal adoption.
I encourage Sen. Klobuchar to build on Minnesota’s progress and join Senator Tina Smith (DFL-MN) in cosponsoring the Animal Freedom from Testing, Experimentation and Research (AFTER) Act (S. 1378) to require federal agencies to enact policies allowing for the retirement of animals no longer needed in government experimentation.
Taxpayers are forced to purchase animals for experiments, and they should have the right to adopt them.
Lauren Kofsky
Minnetonka
