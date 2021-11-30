To the Editor:
Your Nov. 25 front-page article about the rise of crime in our western suburbs and Hennepin County was unfortunately timely what with the recent Wisconsin parade killings by repeat criminal. MN Attorney Ellison and Hennepin Attorney Mike Freeman promoted lowering bail and jail time for criminals, allowing them to stay out on the streets to commit further crimes, because jail would cost the criminal “potential loss of job time.” Loss of job versus the chance someone is killed . . . I think we all know what is more important. We want our police to provide safety, yet Ellison and Freeman are providing an open-door policy for those who commit these crimes. Common sense is needed.
Mary McKee
Minnetonka
