To the Editor:
This month’s Plymouth City Council special meeting reviewed proposals to help reduce the use of fossil fuels by city facilities and decrease the cost of energy to the city. One proposal involved the use of federal tax credits to significantly reduce the cost of installing solar panels on city buildings.
At least two council members raised this objection: This is not really a reduction in cost because it comes ultimately from taxes, so all we are doing is shifting the accounting. It is still using taxpayer money to put up solar panels.
This is an inappropriate objection. We live in a democracy, and elect representatives to develop and deploy policy. In so doing, we chose to nudge the all powerful free market in the direction it needs to go to help us reduce fossil carbon use. These tax incentives are indeed already paid for by the taxpayers, and now Plymouth residents have the chance to make use of this money already laid down. By refusing to use these subsidies, one or both of two things happen:
1) The project looks less attractive, and thus, has a higher chance of being rejected by the citizens and the council, and/or 2) we taxpayers get to pay the same tax twice, once to support the subsidy, and once to not accept the subsidy.
Is the idea of not using the taxes we’ve already laid out a way of refusing the important work of decarbonizing our economy, or is it just a lack of accounting skills? Either way, I hope the city pursues a plan like the one proposed at the meeting, which would reduce the city’s cost of doing business and allow a lowering of taxes or an increase in services, while helping to save the planet.
Greg Laden
Plymouth
