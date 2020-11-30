To the Editor:
My family and I moved to Plymouth 15 years ago to provide our children with a great education and to take advantage of all of the benefits that Plymouth provides. I was pleased to see so much diversity in the classroom as my kids moved through the Wayzata Public Schools. However, the diversity I see in the youth of Plymouth is not at all reflected in the city administration. None of our City Council members or the mayor can be described as a person of color. I worry that such an administration cannot advocate for all of Plymouth’s diverse families.
But we can fix this. On Dec. 8, the Plymouth City Council votes on whether we should hire a professional that focuses on issues of diversity, both in city government and in the community (i.e., a diversity, equity and inclusion professional). Such a person could educate and guide our council members and city staff to better understand the entire community that they represent. This professional can also help create a more welcoming community, reaching out and bringing forward the many different voices and experiences of all Plymouth residents, especially those who feel unwelcome or left out.
Join me in contacting our council members (council@plymouthmn.gov). Let them know that you believe diversity and inclusion are worthy of both a commitment and an investment from the city. Tell them to vote to hire a well-qualified, experienced, and community-focused diversity, equity and inclusion professional.
Kristen Kling
Plymouth
