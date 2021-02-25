To the Editor:
I was excited to see your recent coverage of the formation of the Plymouth Diversity Equity and Inclusion group. I joined PDEI shortly after the group was formed because the goals of the group are consistent with my personal values. I believe that any community can benefit from including and elevating the voices of people from different backgrounds and perspectives.
In the early days, I was concerned that our group might not be able to attract enough members to make a difference. With over 200 members at the time I am writing this letter, I am confident that we have passed this threshold. We have already made a difference in supporting the City Council’s decision to hire a diversity, equity and inclusion professional, and we will continue to make a difference in the future.
Plymouth residents who support diversity, equity and inclusion are welcome to join us in these efforts. We can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/plymouthdei.
Kristen Kling
Plymouth
Kling is the operations manager of the Plymouth Diversity Equity and Inclusion group.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.