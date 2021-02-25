To the Editor:

I was excited to see your recent coverage of the formation of the Plymouth Diversity Equity and Inclusion group. I joined PDEI shortly after the group was formed because the goals of the group are consistent with my personal values. I believe that any community can benefit from including and elevating the voices of people from different backgrounds and perspectives.

In the early days, I was concerned that our group might not be able to attract enough members to make a difference. With over 200 members at the time I am writing this letter, I am confident that we have passed this threshold. We have already made a difference in supporting the City Council’s decision to hire a diversity, equity and inclusion professional, and we will continue to make a difference in the future.

Plymouth residents who support diversity, equity and inclusion are welcome to join us in these efforts. We can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/plymouthdei.

Kristen Kling

Plymouth

Kling is the operations manager of the Plymouth Diversity Equity and Inclusion group.

