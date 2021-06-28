To the Editor:
As one of the “silent” majority in Plymouth, I would like to express my thanks to the five council members who had the foresight to approve the application for re-development of the former Hollydale Golf Course.
The city surely would have been found guilty of a taking, which would have resulted in them being stuck with a bill of $30 million-plus for a park. That would have had to have been one hell of a park.
But thankfully, the majority of the council listened, not to a loud, whining minority of residents (most of whom have homes next to the former golf course), but instead to a majority of the residents of the city who realize that taxes would have increased by as much as 20% to cover the debt and servicing if the city had been forced to buy the land.
Now the debate is over, the city has approved the development, and it is time for the community to move on to other things. So, in that spirit, I call upon the Preserve Hollydale Committee to shut down their website, Facebook page, etc... and report anyone damaging, interfering with or trashing the construction site with the same fervor as they will call in and report any violations committed by the contractors working the site.
We disagreed on most of the facts surrounding the issue, but at the end of the day, we’re all still residents of Plymouth, and we really need to heal and move forward. Admittedly it wasn’t the outcome that 1,955 (+/-) people wanted. But at the end of the day, the residents of Plymouth all won with the outcome, not just a few.
David Haas
Plymouth
