To the Editor:
Plymouth City Council: Last night you sold out the residents around the Hollydale golf course and all those who reside in the city of Plymouth. Your action to capitulate and rezone the Hollydale golf course based upon the developer’s law suit and your closed door council meeting shows a lack of honesty and respect for the residents of this community. This was not a decision made for the people of Plymouth but for a developer. You now have set a precedent that if you do not get what you want from the City of Plymouth you just need to sue the city to get what you want. You also violated the principal of do no harm as you represent the city.
You have done irreparable harm to the community of residents in the Hollydale area (financial and environmental) and have yet to publicly address the city’s plan to deal with the two choke point accesses (that the city created) to the property that is to support high density housing. The planning commission reviewed this problem and it was one of the main reasons they made the proper decision in rejecting the rezoning. It’s tragic that the council ignored a unanimous planning commission decision as it ignored and refused to work with the Hollydale community in developing a solution for a planned development of the Hollydale site.
We want people who represent the citizens of this community on the council. It is apparent by last night’s vote those voting to rezone represent other interests than those of this community. For you, it’s time to move on.
Dodd Knutsen Nancy Knutsen
Plymouth
