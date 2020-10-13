To the Editor:
Election season is well underway. In our three-generation home, we see that our state representatives and senators in St. Paul are key to preserving the quality of a Minnesota education. Representatives like Ginny Klevorn who value our students, their schools and their teachers make all the difference.
School is underway again, too, but much changed with the continuing COVID-19 public health menace. What has not changed in Plymouth is our community’s strong commitment to helping each other, especially our youngsters. Plymouth’s successful school supply and food drive is just one recent example of our community’s commitment.
Ginny Klevorn – as a parent, as a community leader and as a legislator – has been a steadfast advocate for kids and schools. Ginny supports adequate per-pupil funding with inflation protection and funding the state’s share of the special education gap. In the legislature she successfully advocated to protect voluntary pre-kindergarten so thousands of Minnesota children will have a good early start.
My family’s distance learning experience renewed our appreciation for our schools, teachers and staff. Plymouth’s people know children deserve a quality education to have a bright future. When our students go back to full, in-person schools, there will be much to catch up on academically. After the pandemic’s disruptions, more students than ever before will need extra attention and resources. Our kids cannot afford larger classes, fewer teachers, less support staff or a continuation of reduced learning opportunities.
Kids don’t vote, so we voters must support candidates who will advocate for our kids and their schools. Plymouth can trust Ginny Klevorn to continue her good work in the legislature for us and our youngsters. I encourage you to learn more about Ginny’s positions on issues important to our community, including education, at ginnyklevorn.com.
Be a voter. Re-elect Rep. Ginny Klevorn.
Clara McIver
Plymouth
