To the Editor:
The Dec. 18 impeachment vote brought to mind a political button from long ago: NO FRANKLIN THE FIRST. We Americans have a history of rejecting monarchs and those who claim such unchecked power. It’s that time again.
Gov. Mike Huckabee is talking about an extra term, but that’s just to distract from the topic of the day, impeaching Donald Trump. Like Nixon, ‘The Donald’ claims he’s above the law.
There are many reasons Mr. Trump could be impeached. The House of Representatives produced and passed only two articles of impeachment. Both were based on acts of a man convinced he’s above the law. A man who works for himself and not the people. Yet another attempted absolute ruler in the Oval Office. The more recently elected side of Congress has taken the first necessary step to again reject this un-American idea.
In Congressional District 3, we know any claims that Rep. Dean Phillips was always intent on impeachment are laughable. Phillips was frustratingly slow to take up impeachment. As with Speaker Pelosi, it was the Ukraine case which could not be tolerated. The trifecta of impeachable offenses it’s been called. Phillips is now on record as one who takes his oath to the Constitution seriously.
I’m pleased to see this vote to impeach. To me it affirms again our leaders work for us and are not above the law. It says NO DONALD THE FIRST.
Clara McIver
Plymouth
