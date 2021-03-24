To the Editor:
Today, more than 11 million Americans provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias. As a caregiver to my mother who passed away from Alzheimer’s Disease in 2013, I understand firsthand the impact this disease has on families. My mother lived with Alzheimer’s Disease for over 7 years and I was her main caregiver. Truly, every day can be a struggle emotionally, physically and financially. The toll of a caregiver is great, that is why I am pleased to see the bipartisan Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Act (S.56/H.R. 1474) that has been introduced into Congress. This act would provide much needed relief for our nation’s dementia caregivers.
Please join me and the Alzheimer’s Association in asking U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips to co-sponsor the Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Act. Phillips has been a champion for the Alzheimer’s Disease cause and I would like to thank him for joining the bipartisan congressional task force on Alzheimer’s Disease! This task force has worked to advance research and public awareness of Alzheimer’s and all dementias by bringing the disease to the forefront of the congressional agenda.
The Alzheimer’s Association is a great place to go if you want to learn more about or need information on this terrible disease. Here is the website: Alz.org
Linda Comb
Hamel
