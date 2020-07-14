To the Editor:

I have been left behind! I have worked for 46 years. I applied for Social Security when I turned 62 but continued working to supplement my Social Security. At the beginning of April, my job shut down because of COVID-19. I applied for unemployment but was denied because of the timing of the base period when my Social Security started. All of my coworkers have been receiving unemployment and most also are receiving Social Security. I have contacted my state legislator and the governor, but want to speak for all the other seniors who are facing this problem. Please don’t leave us behind!

Melinda Kirchoff

Plymouth

