To the Editor:
I have been left behind! I have worked for 46 years. I applied for Social Security when I turned 62 but continued working to supplement my Social Security. At the beginning of April, my job shut down because of COVID-19. I applied for unemployment but was denied because of the timing of the base period when my Social Security started. All of my coworkers have been receiving unemployment and most also are receiving Social Security. I have contacted my state legislator and the governor, but want to speak for all the other seniors who are facing this problem. Please don’t leave us behind!
Melinda Kirchoff
Plymouth
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.